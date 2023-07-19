ICRC asks govt to fill humanitarian gap as it scales down operation

The International Committee of the Red Cross is calling on the government to step up efforts in supporting locations affected by its operations scale-down.

Last week, ICRC announced the downsizing of operations and closure of its offices in parts of the country.

The organization said its decision to close branch offices in Bentiu, Rumbek, Maiwut, and the Pibor area is not only attributed to financial constraints but also the decreasing number of armed conflicts in the country.

Darko Jordanov, the Communication and Prevention Coordinator said the scaling down of operation imposes the biggest worry about South Sudan’s humanitarian situation.

Jordanov said he regrettably believes the move could hamper service delivery in those areas.

The humanitarian official called on the government to intensify efforts in closing the gap left behind by the organization.

“This is the biggest worry that we have, and it’s true that the downsizing and closure of the offices will undoubtedly impact the delivery of humanitarian assistance in these areas, we cannot avoid this,” he told Eye Radio.

“In order to mitigate these, a small number of staff are supporting the ongoing projects and they will be either be working from adjacent remaining offices in the country or through partnerships or by handing over to other actors.”

“The ICRC has also informed and discussed the matter with the concerned communities and calls upon the government to step up its support to these areas regarding this”.

Jordanov, however, clarified that the move to downsize operations is to reduce operation costs and keeping essential services running.

“I have to specify that our decision is not driven solely by the funding shortage. If the armed conflict in the country continues to shrink and the country follows the path of consolidation and peace, the ICRC will continue to decrease its operation,” he said.

“We are trying to balance lowering the cost and keeping the essential services that we are providing.”

ICRC was formed based on the Geneva Conventions of 1949, along with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

They were formed to ensure humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence.

It acts in response to emergencies and at the same time promotes respect for international humanitarian law and its implementation in national law.

