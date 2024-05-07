7th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   MP calling for protest interrogated, says another lawmaker

MP calling for protest interrogated, says another lawmaker

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

Parliamentary sitting. April 12, 2024. (Photo: Obaj Okuj).

The leadership of the national parliament says it will follow up on a member who was interrogated for speaking out about the plight of citizens in the country and hinting at peaceful protests due to inaction of the August House over the rise of commodity prices.

During last week’s parliamentary session, Lawmaker Amule Moses challenged the parliament for keeping mum about the skyrocketing prices in the market, especially water and fuel.

The opposition MP said some residents in the outskirts of Juba have been without water as they were unable to afford it due to the high prices.

Honourable Moses said the parliament failed to question the concerned authorities concerning the situation and suggested a protest.

But the Speaker of the Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba demanded that he withdraw the statement which he complied with.

After that day’s sitting, security personnel interrogated the lawmaker -something another MP Samuel Loti informed the parliament about.

“A member brought up an issue saying we may need to go on the street regarding the current situation and after the debate, he was made to withdraw. This member of parliament has been summoned by national security for interrogation over something that happened within this house.

Loti, citing from the parliamentary regulation said sections 145 and 147 of the conduct of business protect the rights of members to express their opinions within the parliament freely.

“All of us have the right to speak in this (August) house, but not to be persecuted. We need to make this very clear anything that is said in this house should not be turned around.

“We are representing our people and we have the right to speak for our people, but not to be persecuted and threatened. This must stop,” he said.

In response, Deputy Speaker Parmena Awerial who presided over the seating agreed and said the leadership would take it up.

“I believe that’s a valid point. When you express yourself within these walls, you’re not subjected to repercussions. However, when you voice your opinions outside, you encounter limitations. But within this chamber, every member has the right to speak freely. We’ll investigate what was said and the circumstances surrounding it,” said Deputy Speaker.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CES evicts squatters around NilePet building 1

CES evicts squatters around NilePet building

Published Thursday, May 2, 2024

Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge 2

Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge

Published Saturday, May 4, 2024

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel 3

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations 4

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations

Published Friday, May 3, 2024

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress 5

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP calling for protest interrogated, says another lawmaker

Published 1 hour ago

National lawmakers to send probe committee to Tambura

Published 19 hours ago

Malakia, Al-Salam Aweil lead national football league standings

Published 19 hours ago

Real-SPLM calls for inclusive and transparent system of governance

Published 19 hours ago

Why you should have a life-time experience with Dovelink and Tour

Published 19 hours ago

‘Gov’t to facilitate aid delivery to Sudan,’ says Tut Gatluak

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!