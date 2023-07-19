Kiir receives credentials from 5 non-resident ambassadors

The new Ambassadors are Amb. Jandyr Ferreira Dos Santos from Brazil, with residence in Addis Ababa, Qatari Amb. Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Alsada who is based in Qatar, and Dr. Fahad Mashari Althafiri from the State of Kuwait, who resides in his country.

Others are Amb. Aboubaker Hassane Dan Sokoto from Niger, with residence in the Chadian capital Ndjamena, and Amb. Julia Niblett is from Australia, with residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Office of the President says President Kiir welcomed the envoys and encouraged them to woe entrepreneurs in their home countries to come and invest in various sectors in South Sudan.

Acting Foreign Minister Deng Dau Deng reportedly said the accreditation of the 5 new non-resident Ambassadors clearly shows the expansion of South Sudan’s bilateral relations globally.

The diplomats expressed their readiness to engage with the government in matters of diplomacy, trade and economic ties, infrastructure development, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.