2nd April 2024
Activist urges end to political defections

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 hour ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

A civil society activist reiterated calls on South Sudanese politicians to refrain from changing allegiances, saying it undermines trust and confidence-building as the country prepares for general elections.

Edmond Yakani, the Executive Director of CEPO, appealed to politicians to demonstrate “political maturity and discipline” in making decision.

The comment comes hours after the former deputy minister of defense, David Yau Yau, joined SPLM-IO, citing lack of implementation of the May 2014 agreement between his Cobra faction and the government.

The agreement ended four years of political violence in Greater Jonglei State and opened the way for peace in the area.

Yakani, however, said the shifting allegiances and defections threaten the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

“This culture of shifting political allegiance from one party to another in the face of this looming December 2024 elections really creates a threat and undermines the provision of the revitalized peace agreement,” Yakani said.

“The agreement preconditions creating a conducive environment for the conduct of the elections, but which are always undermined by this culture of shifting political allegiance among parties’ signatories to the revitalized peace agreement.”

“This has undermined the commitment of the government in creating conducive environment for the conduct of the election December 2024.”

“We are aware that politically, it may not be a violation, but we are aware that militarily, it may be violation to the agreement. Time has come for them to show the nation political maturity and in political discipline.”

There have been waves of military and political defections involving top figures among the South Sudan peace parties since the signing of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

The latest defection was on 15th March 2024, when former deputy governor of Lakes State, Poth Madit, said he resigned from the SPLM-IO and joined the SPLM party with 17 politicians.

 

