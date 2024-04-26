Govt to start building highway from Unity to Lakes in May

The government is reportedly set to begin the construction of a Murram road from southern Unity State to Lakes State as a vital highway to transport petroleum products from Bentiu Refinery to Juba.

This is according to a statement from the Unity State government following an assessment visit by Governor Dr. Joseph Manytuil to Mayendit County on Wednesday.

The governor’s office also disclosed that the road construction through the vast flood-prone swamps will commence at the beginning of May 2024.

“H.E., Lt Gen Dr Joseph Manytuil made an assessment visit to Rubkuay, Mayiandit, and Madol roads slated for reconstruction at the beginning of next month,” reads the statement.

The state government said the road will be a lifeline to boost economic activities between Unity and Lakes State as well as a route to connect Juba with Bentiu Refinery.

“It is an alternative route to transport both heavy fuel and diesel from Unity State to Juba, as the government is working to speed up the upgrading of Bentiu Refinery to ten thousand barrels per day.”

On April 20, 2024, Nile Petroleum Corporation (NilePet), said the oil refinery was being upgraded and would be fully operational in around 8 months to supply local markets with fuel products at a capacity of 10,000 barrels per day.

This followed a high-level government delegation visit to the state to assess oil production and the environmental pollution caused by the oil extraction.

The team includes Presidential Affairs Minister Joseph Bakosoro, NilePet Managing Director Eng. Bernard Amour and representatives of the Joint Operating Companies.

Bakosoro, the head of NilePet Board of Directors, added that they also assessed the environmental impact of the refinery’s operations, and stressed compliance with environmental regulations and sustainable practices.

On his part, NilePet Managing Director Eng. Bernard Amuor said increasing the production output of the refinery will significantly alleviate South Sudan’s economic hardships and benefit the local communities.

Amuor stated that the company is working to ensure that the refinery produces different types of fuel including heavy diesel, diesel, and asphalt.

He said the Sudan conflict has proven very alarming to South Sudan’s economy, adding that the government is exploring alternative means of maintaining the extraction and export of its oil.

“Refinery would be one of the solutions for us to have a strong economy. The crisis in Sudan is also very alarming for us in terms of exports so we are trying to refocus all our energy to make sure that we realize the refinery.”