27th March 2024
News | States

16 Kapoeta East gold miners drown as heavy rain floods pits

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 55 mins ago

A gold-mining site in Faka, Ngauro area, Eastern Equatoria State | Credit | Jale Richard/Eye Radio

Kapoeta East Commissioner in Eastern Equatoria State said 16 people were confirmed dead and eight others survived after flash floods submerged a gold mine in the area on Sunday.

Abdallah Lokeno said four miners met their death in Loyoro village after heavy rains burst riverbanks and flooded mining pits.

Lokeno said 12 more miners were also killed in a similar incident in Naha-Naha village between Kapoeta East and Kapoeta South.

“The incident involved people mining with local tools in Loyoro. Then water submerged the pits where they were mining gold – leading to the death of 4 people and about 8 others sustained injuries,” he narrated.

“It also happened in Nahanaha between Kapoeta East and Kapoeta South. The water level of a river increased and submerged them in the pits, and 12 people died.”

Speaking to Eye Radio, the local official voiced regrets at not being able to rescue the survivors due to lack of mobility and fuel.

Commissioner Lokeno said it is not the first-time people have died or get killed in attacks at mining sites in the state.

In 2017, six people died after a gold mine collapsed in Kapoeta South County.

Also in January 2024, eight people including three women died following an attack by gunmen at a gold mine in the same area.

 

 

 

