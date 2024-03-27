Activist calls for no extension of transitional period

The head of a civil society organization in Lakes State appealed to the unity government to avoid further extension of the transitional period and hold elections in December 2024.

Rebbecca Yar Dor, Executive Director of Widows and Orphans Development Agency said another extension will force citizens to lose trust in the process.

“Let election take place as they put it, let it happen in December. No pushing because when you postpone it, people lose hope,” he said.

Parties to the 2018 peace accord are currently divided on the prospect of elections, with the SPLM, SSOA, and OPP alliance supporting the conduct of polls as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the SPLM IO said South Sudan is not ready for elections until critical provisions of the peace agreement are implemented.

This according to them include the security arrangement, permanent constitution, conduct of population census among others.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Miss Yar said she supports timely elections but urges the parties to reach a consensus on the issue.

“For me as a woman, we don’t want any bloodshed again. We need a peaceful election in our country, and I request to let our government and those parties to come together and reach to consensus.”

“Enough is enough and what we want is development, because our country is very rich. These resources which are available when are we going to use them, this is my request.”

So far, key government officials including the Minister of Presidential Affairs and the Minister of Information have confirmed that parties shall soon hold dialogue to reach a common ground on the anticipated polls.

Meanwhile, the chairperson for the Law student Association at the University of Juba says he expect wider civic education to sensitize citizens about elections.

Chol Koknyin Mathok also argues that the transitional constitution can still be amended to help the country hold elections in December.

“There is no massive sensitization and awareness let us say on civic education on voting process,” Koknyin stated.

“This should have been the time to do all this, but people are silent about those what we hear that we are going for elections. We things we need to fix in the constitution itself that will address the electoral disputes.”

“I suggest if other things cannot be achieved, we can still educate people to know the right.”

