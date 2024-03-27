27th March 2024
IGAD appoints Kiir’s former advisor as envoy to Sudan

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Lawrence Korbandy, the former legal advisor of President Kiir. (-)

The regional bloc IGAD has appointed South Sudanese lawyer Lawrence Korbandy as its Special Envoy to war-torn Sudan.

In a press statement announcing the appointment, IGAD said Korbandy was appointed in a resolution of the 41st Extraordinary Summit of the IGAD Assembly in Djibouti.

The bloc’s executive secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said the South Sudanese official is tasked with engaging and facilitating dialogue between the Sudanese factions on ending the year-long conflict.

Envoy Korbandy will also provide legal advice to the IGAD leadership on the situation in Sudan.

Dr. Gebeyehu said the newly appointed official has the necessary qualities for promoting dialogue and seeking resolutions, including in his own country.

“Hon. Korbandy brings two decades of expertise in governance, international relations, and diplomacy to this pivotal role. His distinguished career spans holding key governmental positions in South Sudan,” he said.

Mr Korbandy was appointed in 2016 as the legal advisor to President Salva Kiir, before being removed two years later.

IGAD said the appointment of Hon. Korbandy as Special Envoy for Sudan underscores its commitment to address the Sudan crisis through diplomatic channels.

IGAD said it remains dedicated to supporting peaceful initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and fostering cooperation.

 

