Former Freedom Bridge workers honored with monument

A monument has been built in honor and memory of five workers including two engineers who died during the construction of Freedom Bridge in Juba.

Engineers Roman Magharni Lukak, Otim Bong and the Egyptian national, Mohamed Saad Adly died of illness while on duty in 2015 and 2020 respectively.

While workers Emmanuel Wani and Goja Toe drowned in the Nile in June 2015 as they set the temporary basis of the bridge.

“As we celebrate the handing over of the freedom bridge to the people of South Sudan. I want to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives during the construction of the bridge, who were five in number.”

At the lifeline bridge inauguration Thursday, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Roads and Bridges paid tribute to the construction workers.

A stone monument has been built near the bridge in their honor and memory.

