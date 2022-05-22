22nd May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Our Wealth   |   Former Freedom Bridge workers honored with monument

Former Freedom Bridge workers honored with monument

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Five men including three workers and two engineers had their names inscribed in honor of their contributions.

A monument has been built in honor and memory of five workers including two engineers who died during the construction of Freedom Bridge in Juba.

Engineers Roman Magharni Lukak, Otim Bong and the Egyptian national, Mohamed Saad Adly died of illness while on duty in 2015 and 2020 respectively.

While workers Emmanuel Wani and Goja Toe drowned in the Nile in June 2015 as they set the temporary basis of the bridge.

“As we celebrate the handing over of the freedom bridge to the people of South Sudan. I want to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives during the construction of the bridge, who were five in number.”

At the lifeline bridge inauguration Thursday, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Roads and Bridges paid tribute to the construction workers.

A stone monument has been built near the bridge in their honor and memory.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit 1

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills 2

NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills

Published Sunday, May 15, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 3

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei 4

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders 5

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders

Published Thursday, May 19, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe

Published 30 mins ago

7 Warrap officers arrested in connection with deadly civilians ambush

Published 51 mins ago

VP Taban demands regulations to protect critical transport routes

Published 58 mins ago

Panyijiar commissioner returns 38 looted cattle to Lakes

Published 1 hour ago

Soldiers escort herders to Jonglei, trucks hired for vulnerable

Published 1 hour ago

Former Freedom Bridge workers honored with monument

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.