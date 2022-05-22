22nd May 2022
JICA’s Juba water plant to be ready in early 2023

Author: Doru Penina | Published: 10 hours ago

The Progress of the Ongoing Juba Extension Water Treatment Plant project. Courtesy of Ministerial Press Unit of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, South Sudan, Juba |

The first water plant project in Juba will be in operation early next year, according to the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Dr.Tanaka Akihito

In 2013, the Japan International Cooperation Agency—JICA initiated a water treatment plant that includes the construction of a service reservoir and pipes for distribution in Juba.

The project was, however, interrupted by years of violence that resulted in the Japanese government evacuating its engineers from the country.

“Am very pleased to know that the construction is on track and so the entire system will be in operation in February next year, ” Tanaka Akihito told reporters at the water plant site adjacent to the R-TNLA.

According to JICA, the water project when completed, will provide clean water to almost the entire population in Juba.

“Based on the completion of this water supply system, nearly four hundred thousand people in juba will have access to safe and clean water. Water is essential for everyone”.

Dr Akihito assured Juba that water would be in operation in February next year.

“So, you have to wait several more months and I cannot tell you exactly when the second phase will start but it’s in our consideration now.”

The water tanks are the main lifeline of water consumption for businesses and residents of the national capital, Juba.

Most residents of Juba rely on untreated water drawn from the Nile by private water tanker operators.

In August last year, the Charge d’ Affairs at the Japanese Embassy in Juba said the water supply system being constructed in Juba would be completed early this year.

