Soldiers escort herders to Jonglei, trucks hired for vulnerable

The army has begun escorting herders and their animals from Eastern Equatoria state back to Jonglei state, Gen Lul has said.

The process which started this week was a request by a leader of Bor Community in Nimule town.

The decision to evacuate Magwi area was resolved after top military leaders met with the herders and the host communities in Magwi County early this week.

According to the SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai, the herders have hired 10 trucks for relocating their cattle.

They are being escorted right from the cattle camps to their final destinations in Jonglei state.

“The SSPDF leadership is doing that, the cattle herders have been assisted by security forces so that they are escorted to the main road which is connecting Juba with Nimule,” General Lul told Eye Radio on Friday.

“The one that are in the main road are moving on their own until Bilnyang once they reached Bilnyang then security will be provided so they are escorted back to Jonglei,

“Regarding the transport, the leadership of cattle herders hired around 10 different types of trucks to transport their vulnerable group to Jonglei.”

It’s not clear which date the herders started leaving the Magwi area.

