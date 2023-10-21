21st October 2023
Ethiopian trader, 6-month-old baby killed in Bor fire outbreak

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

Police in Jonglei State said an Ethiopian trader and his six-month baby were killed when a fire gutted several shops on Saturday morning at Marol market, in the state capital Bor.

Major General Elia Costa said about six shops were burnt in the market.

He adds that the trader and the child were sleeping inside the shop when the fire erupted.

General Costa added that the fire was triggered by the owner of a chapati and beans restaurant who left some charcoals burning at a fireplace.

“Today (Saturday) morning, at around 2 AM, we got a call from Marol market of Bor town that there are shops burning then we moved to the market and found out that fire burned shops. Two people were sleeping inside: one man and small baby of six months. They all died,” the state police chief narrated the incident in an interview with Eye Radio.

“The cause of the fire was that there is a restaurant that is cooking beans at night, so they put the beans on fire, and went home so that fire caught up and started burning the shops.”

Elia said the owners of the restaurant have been arrested and are under police investigation.

“The shops which were burned are six shops and people managed to put off the fire and we arrested some of them they are now in police for investigation to know what happened.”

 

 

 

 

