Police urges media to avoid interviews with unauthorized officers

The National Police Spokesperson has directed journalists and media practitioners to avoid obtaining information from unauthorized police officers.

Major General Daniel Justin says no one is allowed to speak on behalf of the police service apart from him or police commissioners and inspectors in the states and counties level.

General Justin said the order is not intended to deny the media access to information but rather to help facilitate communications through the right channel in accordance with the police law.

“The Office of the Police Spokesperson was established to carry out this duty to unification the channel of information issuance Often, as journalists, you contact me and ask about information If I have the information, I will inform you or request,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio on Friday.

“You can wait until we have the correct information. Therefore, I assure you that this matter is not new, but rather an addition to previous orders This procedure is in accordance with the Police Law.”

“This matter has nothing to do with preventing journalists from obtaining information, but rather it is an internal administrative action The last thing is that each police department has one official spokesperson.”

Justin said the directive is to arrange communication channels with journalists “because some individuals in the police are issuing press reports and they are not authorized to do so.”

The circular issued on October 19th said any interview with a National Police officer must be approved by the Inspector General of Police.

The police official, however, assured journalists that the decision will not hamper their quest for information.

“We always obtain security information from the states in the morning hours, and we raise the matter to the highest authorities. But some accidents occur in the early morning hours, and we may not be able to provide the information.”

“With regard to security information in the states, you, as journalists, can communicate directly with police chiefs in the states or through your correspondents.”

“I reassure the media professionals that they are not concerned with this matter, but rather this matter is to put the police house in order from the inside, unify communication channels, and issue news, and we do not aim to prevent them from obtaining information.”