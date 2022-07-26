26th July 2022
Dozens feared dead as rebel forces waylaid army convoy in Mayom

Published: 18 mins ago

Plume of smoke rising from a purported burning vehicle after the ambush in Mayom County in Unity State.. | Photo: Courtesy

About 20 government and rebel troops were allegedly killed during an ambush on a military convoy in Mayom County of Unity State on Tuesday, as per multiple media reports.

The Executive Director of Mayom County, Gatdet Gany confirmed the attack to Eye Radio, but declined to give further details.

“I was there in the state, when it happened. If you’re talking about the ambush of today (Tuesday). But I just arrived in Juba, and we are still to get the details,” he said.

The current situation in the area is undetermined, and the phone contacts of Information Minister David Gai went unanswered.

However, the daily news service, Radio Tamazuj cited a local official as saying 15 government soldiers were killed in the attack.

According to Wuor Keah, an information official in Mayom, the ambush happened between Thiebder and Kotong areas of Mayom.

“We had a military convoy of three 3 vehicles that came from Juba and when these vehicles reached a place called Thiebder, they came under attack by rebel forces loyal to General Stephen Buay. They killed 15 people and wounded two others from the government side,” he told Radio Tamazuj.

When contacted on Tuesday evening, the army Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang said he would not comment on the matter.

“SSPDF general headquarters is not yet ready to comment on the reported ambush. I have not received an official information, I contacted the leadership (but) I am told to hold on for further directives before comment,” General Lul said to Eye Radio.

The attack is blamed on the South Sudan People’s Army, a rebel group loyal to the former SSPDF commander Stephen Buay Rolnyang.

Buay’s rebel forces, currently active around Mayom of Unity State, also claimed responsibility for the deadly attack that claimed 12 lives, including that of the Commissioner of Mayom James Chuol Gatluak.

The renewed fighting threatens to deteriorate a volatile security situation in the northern part of the oil-rich state.

 

