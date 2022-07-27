6 Rumbek teachers transferred to state main prison after a month in detention,

At least six teachers who spent a month in military detention facility for demanding salary arrears, have now been transferred to Rumbek main prison, a civil society activist has learned.

Last month, dozens of primary and secondary school teachers were arrested by the authorities, after they staged a peaceful protest at the state parliament.

The teachers, mainly in Rumbek town, were detained for allegedly rejecting a month’s salary and demanding an increment.

They claimed the government had accumulated their arrears for nearly a year, and that they were only demanding this year’s arrears.

However, most of the detained staff were released on orders of the governor, leaving six more teachers in detention.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Coordinator for the Community for Empowerment and progress organization, Daniel Laat confirmed that six teachers were on Monday transferred to the main prison without trial.

“You know, it was yesterday [Monday] in the afternoon when the teachers that were detained at Panda Military Prison were transferred to Rumbek main prison,” said Laat to Eye Radio.



Laat also said despite being at Panda prison without any valid reason for arrest, the teachers were taken to Rumbek main prison.

“The government did not take them to court but later decided to transfer them to the main prison,” he said.

According to state authorities, the teachers will be taken to court on an unknown date.

Daniel Laat said the teachers who have been transferred to Rumbek main prison are former inspectors and headmasters.

They include; Alfred Ater Ariau, Emmanuel Mapuor, Samuel Ater Ahou, Ruben Majak Nhial, Abraham Makoi Ngot, and John Marol Chol.

“What we still don’t know is when they are taking them to court, this is not yet clear. We are flowing up with them to know when they want to take the court, and why are they taken to prison when they haven’t gone to court yet,” CEPO coordinator said



The state authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

