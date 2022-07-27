27th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News | States   |   6 Rumbek teachers transferred to state main prison after a month in detention,

6 Rumbek teachers transferred to state main prison after a month in detention,

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 7 hours ago

Teachers strike in Kakuma - Courtesy of Social Media

At least six teachers who spent a month in military detention facility for demanding salary arrears, have now been transferred to Rumbek main prison, a civil society activist has learned.

Last month, dozens of primary and secondary school teachers were arrested by the authorities, after they staged a peaceful protest at the state parliament.

The teachers, mainly in Rumbek town, were detained for allegedly rejecting a month’s salary and demanding an increment.

They claimed the government had accumulated their arrears for nearly a year, and that they were only demanding this year’s arrears.

However, most of the detained staff were released on orders of the governor, leaving six more teachers in detention.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Coordinator for the Community for Empowerment and progress organization, Daniel Laat confirmed that six teachers were on Monday transferred to the main prison without trial.

“You know, it was yesterday [Monday] in the afternoon when the teachers that were detained at Panda Military Prison were transferred to Rumbek main prison,” said Laat to Eye Radio.

Laat also said despite being at Panda prison without any valid reason for arrest, the teachers were taken to Rumbek main prison.

“The government did not take them to court but later decided to transfer them to the main prison,” he said.

According to state authorities, the teachers will be taken to court on an unknown date.

Daniel Laat said the teachers who have been transferred to Rumbek main prison are former inspectors and headmasters.

They include; Alfred Ater Ariau, Emmanuel Mapuor, Samuel Ater Ahou, Ruben Majak Nhial, Abraham Makoi Ngot, and John Marol Chol.

“What we still don’t know is when they are taking them to court, this is not yet clear. We are flowing up with them to know when they want to take the court, and why are they taken to prison when they haven’t gone to court yet,” CEPO coordinator said

The state authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living 1

Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 2

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging 3

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging

Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation 4

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 5

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UPDATE: death toll from Mayom ambush rises to 19

Published 19 mins ago

Wives of detained Rumbek teachers cry out for their release

Published 1 hour ago

13,000 returnees in dire need of food aid in Akobo County.

Published 2 hours ago

Four thugs on trial for killing teenager with panga in Jebel Dinka

Published 4 hours ago

6 Rumbek teachers transferred to state main prison after a month in detention,

Published 7 hours ago

Dozens feared dead as rebel forces waylaid army convoy in Mayom

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.