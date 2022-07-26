Majok mayor, deputy arrested for corruption are bailed out

Three government officials and a trader in Northern Bahr El-Ghazal State, who were arrested and charged with selling food meant for vulnerable people, have been released on bail.

This is according to the state Police Spokesperson, Captain Guot Guot Akol.

He said the Mayor of Majok Manucipality, Reec Mateem Akol and his deputy Wieu Deng Kuol were taken to custody for selling 50 sacks of sorghum to trader, Agany Thiel Agany in Wanjok town.

The alleged buyer Mr. Agany Thiel and member of the dura distribution committee Yai Deng Koc, were also apprehended for conniving in the corruption scandal.

“They were arrested and on 24th, they were also released on bail as per the directives from the public prosecutor. This is what happened,” said Captain Guot Akol.



Guot told Eye Radio that the four officials were released on bail and are now waiting for the court hearing.

“They are now free until the court decides when they will be called for the hearing, and his (Mayor’s) immunity was lifted by the state authority and for that matter, that was why police went on the investigations,” said the police official.

The stolen food is a portion of the grain consignment, the state government imported from the neighboring Sudan, in a bid to lover the skyrocketing food prices.

Captain Akol confirmed that the police managed to retrieve 50 sacks of sorghum back to the stores, and a sum of 1,964, 850 SSP in proceeds from the sale are also confiscated.

Last month, the government in the border state imported 25 trucks of sorghum from the Sudan’s Sennar State, to be sold to locals at a subsidized price.

The consignment is also part of another 600 trucks expected to arrive in the coming weeks to lower food price and alleviate struggling families.

