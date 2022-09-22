22nd September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | States   |   Detained NBGs anti-corruption chief out on bail

Detained NBGs anti-corruption chief out on bail

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Anei Rok Akuei, sacked Northern Bahr el Ghazal Anti-corruption Commission Chairperson from SPLM-IO/ courtesy Photo

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State’s Anti-corruption Commission Chairperson, who was arrested on Wednesday on defamation allegations against the governor, has been released on bail.

Anei Rok Akuei’s arrest followed decision by Governor Tong Akeen Ngor lifting his immunity and sacking him from office mid-this last week.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday morning, Anei Rok Akuei confirmed his release.

“Yes, the governor opened a case against me, He told me is a case of defamation and then he lifted my immunity. But he’s not the one to do it because I was appointed by the president last time,” he said.

“Even him, he was appointed by the president and all the constitutional post holders in Northern Bahr el Ghazala or South Sudan are appointed was appointed by the president.”

The governor accused Rok Akuei of tarnishing his image and that of the Finance Minister by calling them corrupt.

Last month, Rok made allegations that his commission established that the governor and finance minister concealed millions of pounds in taxes annually.

He also alleged that the two officials diverted vehicles meant for state constitutional post holders to individuals who were not serving in the government.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba” 1

Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba”

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday 2

First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims 3

Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims

Published Monday, September 19, 2022

Prophet Abraham Chol is alive in prison, police confirm 4

Prophet Abraham Chol is alive in prison, police confirm

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

Why Kim Swaqq quits hiring S. Sudanese girls for his videos 5

Why Kim Swaqq quits hiring S. Sudanese girls for his videos

Published Friday, September 16, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man traps, kills stubborn hyena in Mundri East

Published 5 mins ago

US Ambassador calls for diverse South Sudan army

Published 43 mins ago

Detained NBGs anti-corruption chief out on bail

Published 1 hour ago

Report: UN, aid workers committed sex crimes at Malakal PoCS

Published 2 hours ago

12-year-old boy takes own life with gun in Lakes State

Published 3 hours ago

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump for fraud

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.