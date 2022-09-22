Detained NBGs anti-corruption chief out on bail

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State’s Anti-corruption Commission Chairperson, who was arrested on Wednesday on defamation allegations against the governor, has been released on bail.

Anei Rok Akuei’s arrest followed decision by Governor Tong Akeen Ngor lifting his immunity and sacking him from office mid-this last week.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday morning, Anei Rok Akuei confirmed his release.

“Yes, the governor opened a case against me, He told me is a case of defamation and then he lifted my immunity. But he’s not the one to do it because I was appointed by the president last time,” he said.

“Even him, he was appointed by the president and all the constitutional post holders in Northern Bahr el Ghazala or South Sudan are appointed was appointed by the president.”

The governor accused Rok Akuei of tarnishing his image and that of the Finance Minister by calling them corrupt.

Last month, Rok made allegations that his commission established that the governor and finance minister concealed millions of pounds in taxes annually.

He also alleged that the two officials diverted vehicles meant for state constitutional post holders to individuals who were not serving in the government.

