26th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   China reaffirms support for South Sudan peace process

China reaffirms support for South Sudan peace process

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 39 mins ago

The Chinese embassy in Juba has reaffirmed China’s commitment to fund the revitalized peace agreement including funding the peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies.

This came after the U.S. government withdrew its funding this month over a lack of progress in the revitalized peace agreement.

The regional bloc IGAD said during an extraordinary assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, that the withdrawal of support will have a crippling impact on the critical agreement mechanisms.

In a statement sent to Eye Radio’s newsroom, the Chinese embassy in Juba said it will continue to provide funding to peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies.

“China has been supporting South Sudan’s peace process for years and is an important donor to RJMEC and CTSAM-VM,” the Chinese embassy stated in a statement.

“We will continue our support in various ways to assist the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement including funding the RJMEC and CTSAM-VM as we always did.”

Last week, the United State government announced it is stripping financial support of the critical peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies – R-JMEC and CTSAM-VM, citing a stagnant peace process and lack of political will.

In a statement, the Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ned Price cited a lack of progress in the peace implementation.

Mr. Price said South Sudan has yet to pass critical electoral legislation in keeping with the revitalized peace agreement’s timetable. 

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living 1

Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 2

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging 3

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging

Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation 4

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 5

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

China reaffirms support for South Sudan peace process

Published 39 mins ago

VP Abdelbagi adds his voice to chorus against dredging

Published 19 hours ago

Reforms, competent team critical to improve economy, says Prof Akec

Published 22 hours ago

Six die in separate incidents over weekend in Juba – Police

Published 22 hours ago

“There will be no revenge,” says grieving Tut Gatluak

Published 23 hours ago

Police explains why 2008 Panel Code Act needs amendments

Published Monday, July 25, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.