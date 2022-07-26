China reaffirms support for South Sudan peace process

The Chinese embassy in Juba has reaffirmed China’s commitment to fund the revitalized peace agreement including funding the peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies.



This came after the U.S. government withdrew its funding this month over a lack of progress in the revitalized peace agreement.

The regional bloc IGAD said during an extraordinary assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, that the withdrawal of support will have a crippling impact on the critical agreement mechanisms.

In a statement sent to Eye Radio’s newsroom, the Chinese embassy in Juba said it will continue to provide funding to peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies.

“China has been supporting South Sudan’s peace process for years and is an important donor to RJMEC and CTSAM-VM,” the Chinese embassy stated in a statement.

“We will continue our support in various ways to assist the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement including funding the RJMEC and CTSAM-VM as we always did.”

Last week, the United State government announced it is stripping financial support of the critical peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies – R-JMEC and CTSAM-VM, citing a stagnant peace process and lack of political will.

In a statement, the Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ned Price cited a lack of progress in the peace implementation.

Mr. Price said South Sudan has yet to pass critical electoral legislation in keeping with the revitalized peace agreement’s timetable.

