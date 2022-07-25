VP Abdelbagi adds his voice to chorus against dredging

On 9TH July, President Salva Kiir suspended the dredging of the Bahr el Jebel basin until an environmental impact assessment is conducted.

The dredging project approved by the cabinet last year is targeting the Bahr El-Ghazal basin.

Early this month, environmental experts and scholars at the University of Juba called on the government to first carry out an environmental and social impact assessment before dredging the Nile tributaries.

VP Abdelbagi is among a growing list of senior government officials, including VP Rebecca Nyandeng, Minister of Investment, Dheui Mathok, and Minister of Youth and Sport, Dr. Albino Bol who have joined experts, scholars, and South Sudanese calling for feasibility studies before the dredging and resumption of the Jonglei Canal.

The First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, and Vice Presidents for economic and infrastructure clusters, Dr. James Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai have opposed President Salva Kiir’s decision to suspend all dredging-related activities until an environmental impact assessment is conducted.



Hussein Abdelbagi rejected the dredging of the Nile and the resumption of the Jonglei canal without feasibility studies.

On this, Vice President Hussein said any dredging activities should be presented to the national assembly for deliberation before approving the dredging.

This, he says, if there is a dispute over the dredging of the Nile inside the Parliament, a referendum must be held for the citizens to decide on it.

Hussein spoke to the media at Juba International upon his return on Sunday after a trip to the United Arab Emirates where he underwent medical treatment.

“Dredging is rejected until feasibility studies are carried out to find out the area that needs to be dredged, and who the experts are doing it. This is something that must be clarified,

“The issue of the Jonglei Canal. This is the issue of people’s lives and water is the lifeblood of the South Sudanese. The idea of digging the Jonglei Canal is rejected until studies are carried out,

“All the people must be assured, and then after that, the government can come in to start the process, and if it doesn’t go well, then it should be sent to the Parliament for a debate,

“If there is a dispute about it, now the citizens can go for a referendum, this is my opinion on the matter.”