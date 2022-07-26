26th July 2022
Konyo-Konyo traders decry fluctuating dollar rate

Author: Joice Evans | Published: 8 hours ago

A vegetable stall at Konyo-konyo market in Juba - Courtesy

Traders in the Konyo-Konyo market have lamented bitterly over the fluctuating dollar rate as it affects the prices of goods.

Madam Zandia Sule, one of the retailer traders in the Konyo-Konyo market points out that the increased commodities price is hurting all citizens in the country.

Madam Zandia told Eye Radio that retail traders don’t know how to balance their lives amidst fluctuating rates of dollar and double taxes.

“The government is charging us double taxation and the dollar rate has been changing every hour that is why we put the price expensive like this,” said Madam Zandia.

“The dollar exchange rate is fluctuating, every time there is a different rate, for example in the morning at around 9 AM is different,  at 12 midday is different and in the evening is a different exchange rate, how can we balance this?

“In June, we were selling beans with 6,000SSP and now it went to 10,000SSP, and  one bucket of beans sold at 9,500 SSP.”

Another trader who asked not to be identified blamed the soaring commodities prices in the Konyo-Konyo market on unstable dollar rates.

“Our problem in the market is the dollar rates, the other day the dollar rate was at 400 SSP, today it is selling at 600 SSP,” said a trader who asked not to be identified.

“One kilo of maize flour was 800 SSP but now it is 1,200 SSP. Nescafe was 2,000 SSP but now it’s sold at 2,500 SSP. The jam was sold at 1800 SSP, but now it is sold at 2,500 SSP.”

Some of the traders said that the commodity prices increased because of the dollar they buy their commodities with dollars.

