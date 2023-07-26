26th July 2023
CES official orders closure of unhygienic slaughter slaps

Central Equatoria State Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism has ordered a temporary closure of slaughter slaps in Juba city and the surrounding areas of the County.

The order dated 24th of July, signed by the Minister Alex Lotiyu only authorized the non-closure slaughter houses in Gudele Two area.

According to the State Animal, Fisheries, and Tourism official, the order is to safeguard the health of the citizens of Juba from supplies of unsafe meat from dirty slaughter facilities.

A week ago, the Central Equatoria State Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism, Alex Lotiyu commissioned a new abattoir in Gudele Central Luri Payam, Juba County.

At the event, he announced his intention to issue the order banning all the illegal slaughtering of cattle on grounds and warned that anyone caught doing that will face the might of the law.

