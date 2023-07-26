Ugandan minister urges men to stop doing DNA test

Uganda’s Minister for Primary Healthcare has cautioned men against going for DNA paternal tests to protect the well-being of families and the country.

Margaret Muhanga made the remarks amid a recent trend in paternity tests that reportedly resulted in domestic violence in Uganda.

“It is not really important. If you have raised your child. Biology doesn’t matter. No one is looking for him or her after all,” she said, according to Daily Monitor newspaper.

“So, stay with your child in order to keep harmony. Because if you hear people killing each other because of DNA, why are you even going for it?”

Ms. Muhanga continued: “Anything you don’t know can’t kill you. So, if you don’t know that that’s not your child, it won’t break your heart. But when you find out, your heart will be broken.”

The minister was speaking during the launch of a public health fellowship program in Kampala.

According to TRT Africa, the Ugandan government reportedly disclosed that it will introduce laws to regulate DNA testing services following an increase in the number of paternity tests being sought daily in the country.

Ugandan police, marriage counsellors and religious leaders have also raised concern over the increased cases of men seeking paternity tests. The Monitor reports that between late June and early July, 32 Ugandan men had written to the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control demanding the cancellation of their children’s passports after paternity tests indicated they were not the biological fathers of the minors.

