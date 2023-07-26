26th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Ugandan minister urges men to stop doing DNA test

Ugandan minister urges men to stop doing DNA test

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

The State Minister for Primary Health Care, Ms Margaret Muhanga (Daily Monitor)

Uganda’s Minister for Primary Healthcare has cautioned men against going for DNA paternal tests to protect the well-being of families and the country.

Margaret Muhanga made the remarks amid a recent trend in paternity tests that reportedly resulted in domestic violence in Uganda.

“It is not really important. If you have raised your child. Biology doesn’t matter. No one is looking for him or her after all,” she said, according to Daily Monitor newspaper.

“So, stay with your child in order to keep harmony. Because if you hear people killing each other because of DNA, why are you even going for it?”

Ms. Muhanga continued: “Anything you don’t know can’t kill you. So, if you don’t know that that’s not your child, it won’t break your heart. But when you find out, your heart will be broken.”

The minister was speaking during the launch of a public health fellowship program in Kampala.

According to TRT Africa, the Ugandan government reportedly disclosed that it will introduce laws to regulate DNA testing services following an increase in the number of paternity tests being sought daily in the country.

Ugandan police, marriage counsellors and religious leaders have also raised concern over the increased cases of men seeking paternity tests.

The Monitor reports that between late June and early July, 32 Ugandan men had written to the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control demanding the cancellation of their children’s passports after paternity tests indicated they were not the biological fathers of the minors.

 

 

Popular Stories
Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid 1

Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid

Published Saturday, July 22, 2023

South Sudan, Israel sign MoU on bilateral cooperation 2

South Sudan, Israel sign MoU on bilateral cooperation

Published Wednesday, July 19, 2023

From priest to cardinal: The life of Gabriel Zubeir Wako 3

From priest to cardinal: The life of Gabriel Zubeir Wako

Published Friday, July 21, 2023

World Bank pledges $67 million for internet broadband in South Sudan 4

World Bank pledges $67 million for internet broadband in South Sudan

Published Thursday, July 20, 2023

NBA Africa, Standbic Bank embark on building world class basketball court 5

NBA Africa, Standbic Bank embark on building world class basketball court

Published Thursday, July 20, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ugandan minister urges men to stop doing DNA test

Published 1 hour ago

CES official orders closure of unhygienic slaughter slaps

Published 2 hours ago

Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta

Published 2 hours ago

US govt donates high-energy biscuits worth $30m for returnees, refugees

Published 18 hours ago

CAF-bound South Sudan clubs decry lack of stadium

Published 19 hours ago

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!