28th October 2023
Central Bank warns pound is plummeting over civil servants pay rise

Author: El-Shiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 53 mins ago

As of May 22, 2023, one U.S. dollar trades at 1,000 South Sudanese pound in the Forex market. | Photo: Courtesy.

The Bank of South Sudan said on Friday it has observed that the United States dollar is “modestly” strengthening against local currency due to the recent payment of civil servant’s salary.

The Central Bank Governor Dr. James Alic Garang said the public sector pay rise may potentially led to adverse consequence in commodity prices level.

Dr. Garang said he was raising the concern in order for relevant financial institutions of the government to adopt policies to control the volatile situation.

“As we approach the last quarter of 2023, the Bank of South Sudan has observed the modest strengthening of US Dolars again the South Sudanese Pound over the last one week, due to public sector pay rise,” Dr. Garang told journalists at the Bank headquarters in Juba.

“The pay rise may pose a potential risk in growth of broad money which could potentially lead to adverse ramification in general prices level.”

Garang said the Central Bank has undertaken several measures to contain the rising exchange rate.

This include increasing the amount of hard currency auctioned to Forex and commercial banks as well as tightening monetary policies.

“The bank will continue with tightening monetary policy stance while maintaining the 10% target for the money growth in broad Money,” he said.

“We will do so by maintaining the central bank interest rate at 15% until further notice. Third, increasing the volume of the weekly foreign exchange auction, and the last point that I would like to add on this specific polices measures, is that we will continue to strengthen policy coordination with fiscal authorities.”

 

28th October 2023

