Jamus demolish Al-Shuola 6-0 to reach South Sudan cup semis

Jamus FC demolished struggling Al-Shuola FC 6-0 to set up a do-or-die clash with Simba FC in semifinal of South Sudan Cup in Juba on Friday.



Yohana Paulino netted a hat-trick summing to Redento Lokira’s brace and a goal from Hussein Ismail – earning the team an important place in the league cup.

The sweeping victory against Al-Shuola sends strong warning to their giant Simba opponents, who have also qualified to the semifinal after beating Bajur FC 4:1 on Thursday, October 26.

Jamus, a second division powerhouse and Simba from the First Division, will face off at Buluk Playground on October 31, in what is beliebved to be a do-or-die performance.

Meanwhile, Malakia FC is set to tackle Juba United FC at Buluk playground in the quarter-final games, on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams have qualified Round 16 stage, in which Malakia narrowly defeated Najum Jamarik 1-0 while Juba United won over Rising Stars FC in a thrilling 5:4 penalty shootout following a draw last Tuesday.

In the last quarterfinal game on Sunday, October 29, Kator FC take on Zalzal FC.

The winner between the two team will meet the winner of the match between Malakia FC and Juba United FC

The winner of the South Sudan Cup tournament in Juba will represent the association in the South Sudan Cup at the national level.

