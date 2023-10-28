South Sudan receives 27 tons of humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia

The first batch of humanitarian assistance amounting to 27 tons donated to South Sudan by the oil-rich Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed in Juba on Saturday, with shipments expected in the coming days, according to the government.

Albino Atak Akol, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said the delivery is a generous response from His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to an appeal made by President Salva Kiir On August 31, 2023.

The consignment is meant to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country as result of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The conflict, which started on April 15, 2023, has now spread across the country and displaced more than 350,000 people to South Sudan.

Minister Atak said the aid packages include food and non-food items as well as medical items.

“They are transported through six cargo planes with capacity of 27 tons each. The cargo will be arriving in three days starting from this today Saturday,” Atak said after receiving the delivery on behalf President Kiir at the Juba International Airport on Saturday morning.

“The first cargo has arrived; we are going to receive the second cargo later in the evening, tomorrow will receive another two cargos and on the third day, we will also receive another two.”

The humanitarian minister reiterates his appeal to the international community and the Gulf States to help the South Sudan government’s effort in responding to the dare humanitarian situation in the country.

“I appeal to other donors to support the effort of the government of South Sudan to response this crisis, as Saudi Arabia has done today.”

“It is not only a promise but something tangible that we’ve received today. We will be receiving in the next three days. This is an appeal to all donors, the international community, and specifically to the Gulf to help the government of South Sudan in responding to this crisis.”

