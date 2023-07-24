24th July 2023
Boy, 11, abducted in Juba’s Lirya Payam

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 mins ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

An 11-year-old boy was abducted from Lirya Payam of Juba County on Saturday, the Payam administrator said.

Christopher Sebit Arkangelo said the boy was abducted from the Ofiri area of Langabu in Lirya.

He told Eye Radio that the boy’s mother suffered injuries after wrestling the abductors, in the incident that happened on the evening of July 22, 2023.

According to Mr. Sebit, the boy’s father was not home when the incident occurred.

“The boy was abducted in front of the mother; the mother even sustained some injuries in the process of abduction. I brought the mother of the boy with me; she has another child of six.”

Director Sebit also said a 30-year-old woman was briefly taken captive on Monday morning in Lirya Payam, before escaping from the abductors.

“Today in the morning there was also an attempt to abduct a woman of 30 years old, but the abductors failed simply because the woman resisted and she free herself. The woman cannot talk and she is highly traumatized and up to now she cannot talk.”

It is not clear where the abductors came from.

The Director of Lirya Payam is now calling on both Juba County Commissioner and the government of Central Equatoria state to intervene.

He said security forces should be deployed in the area to protect the civil population.

 

