24th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Eyes on CAF draw as SSFA urges South Sudan clubs to register on time

Eyes on CAF draw as SSFA urges South Sudan clubs to register on time

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 51 mins ago

Confederation of African Football Logo. (Courtesy).

South Sudan’s two representatives to the continental CAF championships will be familiar with their preliminary opponents in the draw scheduled for Tuesday as SSFA warns them to be vigilant on the CAF registration timeframe.

Al-Salam FC Bor and El-Marriekh FC Juba, like other African clubs, are expected to provide information about the squad including names, licenses, health certificates, and home stadium, among others.

The 2023/24 season of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stages will be drawn on Tuesday and will signal the kick-off of this year’s continental clubs’ top-tier tournament.

54 clubs from 42 Member Associations are to participate in this season’s CAF Champions League.

While 52 clubs representing 41 Member Associations will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup. Both tournaments have been scheduled to start in August 2023.

Al-Salaam Bor, the reigning champions of the South Sudan National League, will be participating in the CAF champions league, and El- Marriekh FC Juba will take part in CAF Confederation Cup as the winner of the South Sudan Cup.

The preliminary stages draw will be conducted on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 at 14hoo Cairo time (11h00 GMT) at the CAF Headquarters starting with the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mangong Gai, the manager of Al-Salam FC Bor, said the team is ready to challenge for the best possible spot in the tournament.

“We are a team of challenge, the team that is ready to face any situation we are to African giants clubs, we are not expecting a certain team we are ready to anyone we are open to tomorrow’s draw,” Gai said.

On his part, the secretary general of El-Mereikh FC Juba said he prays his side will be drawn against East Africa teams to help reduce the financial cost of travels.

“You know travel abroad is too costly, for example, if you play a team from West or North Africa it will be too expensive but if you play a team within the region, you may travel even by using a bus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the South Sudan Football Association has reminded the clubs about the CAF registrations that will end on July 31.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, SSFA urged the two clubs to make sure all the requirements are met, and the registration process is completed to avoid any issues with CAF.

Regarding that, Kamal said the two team were introduced to the CAF system during a short workshop by SSFA on Monday morning.

He said they will be able to register their players in the CAF system by themselves.

And for his part, the Al-Salam FC Bor said putting the players on the CAF system will not be an issue to them while their players are from South Sudan only with no professional players from other countries.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid 1

Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid

Published Saturday, July 22, 2023

Central Bank announces hard currency auction 2

Central Bank announces hard currency auction

Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023

South Sudan, Israel sign MoU on bilateral cooperation 3

South Sudan, Israel sign MoU on bilateral cooperation

Published Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Woman abandons own baby at Nyakuron shop, dissappears 4

Woman abandons own baby at Nyakuron shop, dissappears

Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Walgak crash due to pilot dodging a man crossing airstrip – Kuol 5

Walgak crash due to pilot dodging a man crossing airstrip – Kuol

Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Eyes on CAF draw as SSFA urges South Sudan clubs to register on time

Published 51 mins ago

Boy, 11, abducted in Juba’s Lirya Payam

Published 2 hours ago

Ethiopian official urges S. Sudan to ratify NBI, take steps to build own dam

Published 2 hours ago

‘I hunt monkeys to pay children’s school fees,’ says Nagero man

Published 4 hours ago

Sudan general challenges Kenya’s Ruto to a fight

Published 5 hours ago

Kang: Oil is South Sudan’s only steppingstone to renewable energy

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!