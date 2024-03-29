Awow says engaging foreign countries for financial aid

The Minister of Finance and Planning has announced that the government is actively engaging with foreign nations to secure financial assistance aimed at tackling the country’s economic challenges.



Engineer Awow Daniel, who recently returned from an overseas trip, has emphasized the government’s diplomatic initiatives in seeking financial support.

He says the disruption in oil flow from crucial fields due to the conflict in Sudan has exacerbated the economy of South Sudan.

According to Awow, South Sudan relying 90% on the oil proceeds for its annual budget, has posed severe challenges to the country’s economy.

The depreciation of the South Sudanese pound against the dollar has led to a sharp rise in commodity prices such as fuel, food, and other necessities.

In addition, the government’s inability to pay civil servants salaries for more than six months has caused immense suffering to the citizens.

During a recent press conference, Minister Eng. Awow Daniel Chuang underscored the government’s proactive stance in seeking assistance to mitigate the economic crisis.

“We are working very hard at the Ministry of Finance and Planning with the relevant institutions like NRA and then of course Central Bank of South Sudan and then, of course, the Ministry of Finances as well and Petroleum to make sure that we at least avail some resources for us to arrest the situation and as we speak today,” said Awow.

“We just actually arrived from a trip trying to help the situation by knocking doors and getting some quick support so that we can move and we know that the situation has been accessible by the situation in Sudan as you all of you know that South Sudan depend on oil and 90% or more and the oil is not flowing in some of the fields that are so critical for South Sudan,” he said.

Minister Awow disclosed plans to allocate a one-month salary to civil servants, admitting the hardship faced by the citizens.

“The people have not been receiving a salary for the so for quite some months. I think around six months now, there has been no salary at all and the market, it has gone very high,” Awow said.

“It’s very difficult for us and we understand the resilience of our people that the market is not in favour of anyone but of course for us who have been tasked with this responsibility that this critical time,” he said.

“We are not just sleeping, we are making every effort to at least get something to people and that’s why we started already to work with the Central Bank of South Sudan to the minister of finance to release a salary for at least at one month and then we’ll also work very hard to make sure that we also get other salaries that are not there.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gov’t purchases electronic tax machines to improve revenue collection Previous Post