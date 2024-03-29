Minister Par stresses importance of peace and stability for achieving 2030 SDGs

The Minister of Peace-Building emphasized the importance of peace and stability for achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Stephen Par Kuol delivered these remarks during the launch of a national review program aimed at evaluating the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since their adoption nine years ago.

In 2015, the member states of the United Nations adopted 17 global objectives as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all by 2030.

The Voluntary National Review (VNR) launched in Juba on Thursday, March 28, 2024, seeks to assess the progress in achieving the sustainable development goals since its adoption.

These include ending hunger, promoting quality education and the well-being of the citizens and mitigating impact of the climate change.

It also provides an opportunity to showcase achievements, identify challenges and strategize for sustainable development of the country.

The first South Sudan review which runs between February and June this year, will enable the government to present the country’s report to the United Nations Economic and Social Council in July.

Speaking during the launch of the ceremony on Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Minister of Peace-building Stephen Par Kuol said, peace and stability should be the top priority to realize the goals.

“Our priority is peace and stability, sustainable development cannot be achieved in the absence of stability, so, peace and stability are the foundation on which we build everything,” said Par.

“The government is committed to strengthening institutions that promote the rule of law, combating corruption and effective management of resources. Number three is human capital development, there is no other development without human resources development,” he said.

The country will also assess progress on peace, justice and strong institutions which will lead towards eliminating poverty, providing decent work and economic growth as well as promoting industry, innovation and infrastructure.

For her part, the UN Resident Coordinator in South Sudan encouraged the stakeholders to redouble their efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals.

Anita Kiki urged the government and stakeholders to collectively work together to achieve a peaceful and stable nation.

“I want to urge all stakeholders to actively engage in the VNR process and to redouble their efforts towards achieving the SDGs because ultimately, we believe in South Sudan’s vision,” said Akiki.

“A vision of a peaceful and stable nation when no one least of all its most vulnerable I left behind,” he said.

