Gov’t purchases electronic tax machines to improve revenue collection

The government has purchased 2000 Electronic Tax Register machines to seal loopholes in revenue collection and improve the economy.

The cash register machines record sales and provide Electronic Tax Register receipts to customers.

It connects a business to the taxman, preventing fraud and improving cash flow.

Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok, the deputy information, and also the chairperson of the E-service Board of Directors says the government has been losing a lot of money under the current systems.

Dr Korok says that the institution will collaborate with the National Revenue Authority to launch this ETR.

According to him, the Ministry in consultation with the Minister of Finance and other stakeholders will also review the customs duty and ensure taxes are paid in dollars.

This, Korok says, will help stabilize the market.

“The E-services managed to bring ETR machines about 2000 ETR machines and then we will be working in collaboration with NRA to launch this ETR,” said Korok.

“We have been losing a lot of money with all these betting entities, we want to also digitalize the betting, so the government can get Tax and Revenue out of it also we have smart shops,” he said.

“Its kid could lower the prices and all so for Market stability, we want to review the customs duty to be reviewed in consultation with the Minister of Finance and other stakeholders of finance to be paid in dollars. So, it can stabilise the market.

Dr Jacob Maiju Korok said that arrangements are underway to launch a groundbreaking for the Dryport in the Border town of Nimule on the third week of April 2024.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir wishes Christians warmest Easter, pledges to address inflation Previous Post