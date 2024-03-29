29th March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Gov’t purchases electronic tax machines to improve revenue collection

Gov’t purchases electronic tax machines to improve revenue collection

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 45 mins ago

Type of electronic tax register machines purchased by the government - FILE

The government has purchased 2000 Electronic Tax Register machines to seal loopholes in revenue collection and improve the economy.

The cash register machines record sales and provide Electronic Tax Register receipts to customers.

It connects a business to the taxman, preventing fraud and improving cash flow.

Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok, the deputy information, and also the chairperson of the E-service Board of Directors says the government has been losing a lot of money under the current systems.

Dr Korok says that the institution will collaborate with the National Revenue Authority to launch this ETR.

According to him, the Ministry in consultation with the Minister of Finance and other stakeholders will also review the customs duty and ensure taxes are paid in dollars.

This, Korok says, will help stabilize the market.

“The E-services managed to bring ETR machines about 2000 ETR machines and then we will be working in collaboration with NRA to launch this ETR,” said Korok.

“We have been losing a lot of money with all these betting entities, we want to also digitalize the betting, so the government can get Tax and Revenue out of it also we have smart shops,” he said.

“Its kid could lower the prices and all so for Market stability, we want to review the customs duty to be reviewed in consultation with the Minister of Finance and other stakeholders of finance to be paid in dollars. So, it can stabilise the market.

Dr Jacob Maiju Korok said that arrangements are underway to launch a groundbreaking for the Dryport in the Border town of Nimule on the third week of April 2024.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games 1

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei 2

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA 3

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others 4

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October 5

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October

Published Sunday, March 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t stresses Importance of peace and stability for achieving 2030 SDGs

Published 12 seconds ago

Awow says engaging foreign countries for financial aid

Published 21 mins ago

Gov’t purchases electronic tax machines to improve revenue collection

Published 45 mins ago

Kiir wishes Christians warmest Easter, pledges to address inflation

Published 4 hours ago

Ruto appoints Sumbeiywo chief mediator for South Sudan Peace Process

Published 8 hours ago

EU, IGAD handover equipped medical lab, 2 health facilities in South Sudan

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!