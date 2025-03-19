Analysis: What SPLM-IO’s pause on security mechanisms means for the peace deal

SPLM-IO’s suspension of participation in key security mechanisms over the detention of its political and military members, will contribute to the deterioration trust among the 2018 peace partners, a lecturer of Political Science at the University of Juba said.

The main peace partner announced on Monday that it was pausing participation in security mechanisms of the transitional government, until all detained officials are unconditionally released.

This came after Hon. Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information, stated that the immunity of the detained officials has been revoked, and they will appear in court.

The officials include Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Petroleum; Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, Deputy CDF; Gatwech Lam Puoch (MP); Camilo Gatmai Kel, and 19 others.

SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Hon. Oyet Nathaniel said the group would only take part in peace monitoring R-JMEC meetings.

“There are chances that the level of trust will continue to deteriorate and it will try to reduce,” said Political Analyst Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon.

“I would say that probably it might have not been a good gesture from the SPLM-IO to begin with halting participation from such mechanisms although they are supposed to protest about the people that had already been taken hostage by the government.”

Prof. Kuol said the political group were supposed to protest the arrest and detention of their members in a way that does not mean suspension of participation in the peace implementation mechanisms.

“Now is a sign that probably the government could not also give in to say whatever the IO’s doing is something good. Then chances are high that this is an indication that the peace agreement is on the verge of collapse.”

The Revitalized Peace Agreement which ended South Sudan’s civil war, is facing its most serious challenge since its signing in 2018, peace monitor R-JMEC has told a recent African Union meeting.

Recurrent fighting and aerial bombing in parts of Upper Nile State have sparked concerns that the peace deal may collapse and the country may slide back to civil war.

On March 16, more than 20 people including children were killed in an aerial bombing attack in Nasir, according to the commissioner.

The major incident follows violent clashes erupted in Nasir between SSPDF and armed youths, who overran a military base and later killed a commander and a UN staff on 4th March 2025.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kuol, appealed to signatories of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement not to drag the country back to war and refrain from further aggression.

He also appealed to the international community to prioritize reconciling the parties and engaging President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr Riek Machar to end further aggression.

“The international community need to take issues of reconciliation as the first priority and this should be done as soon as possible. They need to be able to engage the two principles so that they should not continue to be aggressive with one another.”

“To the principles, especially the president and the first vice president, if they are really full leaders, we believe in the people of South Sudan, they should not take this country back to war. We think they should put their interests aside and put the interests of the people first.”

Diplomatic missions in South Sudan have offered to facilitate urgent direct dialogue between President Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar to discuss ways to restore peace following deteriorating security situation in parts of the country.

The embassies of donor countries said they deplored the continued violence in Upper Nile State “including aerial bombardment of Nasir and credible reports of civilian casualties.”

The diplomatic missions further raised concerns about the situation of SSPDF survivors who have been unable to return to safe locations as well as of continued detention of senior officials without charges in Juba.

The joint statement was issued by the embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States and the European Union.

