18th March 2025
SPLM-IO suspends participation in security mechanisms over detained officials

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

First Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament Oyet Nathaniel. (Photo: Courtesy).

The SPLM-IO announces the suspension of its participation in key security mechanisms of the transitional government, saying it will only take part in peace monitoring R-JMEC meetings, until all detained officials are unconditionally released.

The group’s decision follows a press conference by Information Minister Michael Makuei, where he stated that the immunity of the detained officials has been lifted, and they will appear in court.

SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Oyet Nathaniel condemns the continued detention of officials including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, Deputy CDF Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, national lawmaker Hon. Gatwech Lam Puoch, Camilo Gatmai Kel, and 19 others.

Hon. Oyet, also the First Deputy Speaker of parliament, announced that the party would withdraw from the Joint Defense Board (JDB), High-Level Political Committee (HLPC), Joint Military Ceasefire Committee (JMCC), and the Joint Transitional Security Committee (JTSC).

He stated that the 2018 peace agreement has been severely compromised, citing the government’s failure to release political detainees and the unilateral deployment of the Ugandan army into South Sudan without their knowledge.

Hon. Oyet said the SPLM-IO members of the mechanisms shall only attend RJMEC Plenary Sessions to affirm the unconditional release of their colleagues.

He further condemned the use of foreign troops and accused the government of targeting civilians in acts of revenge, calling it a “violation of the principles of a legitimate government.”

The decision follows the March 14 announcement by Minister of Peacebuilding Stephen Par Kuol, of an upcoming security committees meeting to discuss work plans, budgets, and logistical arrangements for the cantonment areas and deployment of the necessary unified forces.

The 2018 peace deal stipulates the training, graduation and deployment of 83,000 security force assembled from the parties to ensure security and facilitate the country’s peaceful transition to democracy through elections.

However, since over 53,000 unified soldiers drawn from former rival groups were trained and graduated in August 2022, less than 10 percent of the force has been deployed, according to the latest report of ceasefire monitor CTSAM-VM.

The security committees meeting, aimed to speed up implementation of the security arrangement, follows the conflict in Upper Nile State.

 

