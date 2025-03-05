Govt confirms White Army assault on Nasir Garrison, SSPDF withdrawal

The government spokesperson has confirmed that the White Army attacked the army garrison in Nasir on Tuesday, forcing SSPDF soldiers to withdraw from the barracks.

In a press conference this afternoon, Michael Makuei stated that the general commanding the forces in Nasir was left with only a few soldiers, who took refuge inside a tank.

He further revealed that the attack was orchestrated by the SPLM-IO, as the attackers were chanting “Viva,” a slogan linked to the SPLM-IO, during the assault.

Makuei called on the SPLM-IO to respect and uphold the provisions of the peace agreement, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and adherence to the terms.

He reassured the public that the government remains in full control of the situation and urged citizens not to be swayed by negative propaganda circulating on social media.

He also warned social media users against engaging in hate speech.

Makuei reiterated that the RTGoNU is calling on the SPLM-IO to control and restrain its forces while honoring the resolutions of the presidency meeting.

He concluded by reaffirming that President Kiir remains committed to the full implementation of the peace agreement.

When contacted, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, the spokesperson for SPLA-IO, denied the accusations, stating that the fighting was between the SSPDF and the White Army, not the SPLA-IO.

“One thing I can be very sincere with you is that Nasir County Headquarters is under the control of the SSPDF, not the SPLA-IO. We have forces around Nasir County; we are based around Nasir County, but inside Nasir County is the force of the SSPDF,” Col Lam stated.

“Now, the I.O. did not engage the SSPDF in battle in Nasir County. The fight between the SSPDF was with the armed civilians. That is the White Army,” he said.

“That has got nothing to do with the SPLA-IO. We don’t have a relationship with the White Army. We know that the White Army is an armed militia, armed youth that protects their land, protects their territory, and protects their civilians.”