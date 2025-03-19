Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

The Commissioner of Nasir County confirmed that a renewed airstrike by an Antonov military aircraft dropped 11 bombs on Nasir town at dawn on Wednesday, destroying the market and injuring a woman and her two-year-old child at the commissioner’s residence.



In a phone interview with Eye Radio, Commissioner James Gatluak Lew confirmed that the injured woman and child are family members of an SSPDF soldier who was killed in the Nasir Garrison during the White Army attack on March 4.

He pointed out that the bombardment took place early Wednesday at 3:30 a.m.

“It happened early this morning, around 3:30 a.m.,” said Commissioner Gatluak. “We realized that it was an Antonov aircraft from Uganda that carried out the bombardment. They used the same chemical they dropped on Nasir last Sunday. It’s the same tactic they repeated.”

“The first wave directly hit the market—seven barrels fell into the market, burning it down. Then the plane came back and dropped four more bombs, targeting my compound.”

He described the devastation caused by the bombs.

The commissioner explained that seven of the 11 bombs struck the market, burning it down and leaving people in critical condition. “The market is in ruins, and much of the area is left in ashes,” he said.

Commissioner Gatluak also reported that the other four bombs targeted his compound were the ones that injured the mother and her child.

He stated the child is in critical condition and receiving treatment at a local clinic, awaiting transfer to Ulang Hospital. The mother, Nyajima Reath, is stable but severely injured.

“The child is in critical condition and is receiving treatment at a local clinic. We are trying to transfer them to Ulang Hospital for further care,” Commissioner Gatluak stated. “The mother is stable but still badly injured.”

The commissioner also shared that the injured woman is the wife of the late SSPDF soldier, Deng Gai, from Twic Mayardit County, who was killed in Nasir Garrison.

“The woman and child are survivors from Wech-Yar-Adiw. During the previous attacks, they were in a barrack but fled to the town for safety.”

“We kept them at my residence for protection until we could find a way to send them to Juba,” Gatluak said. “She is the wife of an SSPDF soldier killed in Nasir, and her injuries are severe.”

“They were two women, the other one ran together with other women, but this woman, because she had a small child, struggled to carry the child and her belongings. Unfortunately, they didn’t manage to hide where other people went and hide themselves, that’s exactly what happened,” Commissioner Gatluak explained.

Despite the ongoing challenges, the commissioner assured that efforts to provide further medical assistance are underway.

“We are doing everything we can to refer them to a specialized Ulang hospital for further care,” Gatluak added.

“Our medical team is working hard to find a way to refer them. I’ve also been in contact with organizations on the ground, especially the health providers NGOs.”

The bombing, which occurred at the crack of dawn, has left the town reeling. As the situation continues to unfold, the community is struggling to cope with the aftermath of the devastating attack.

