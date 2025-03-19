15 civilians survive gunship strike in Akobo: says commissioner

The Commissioner of Akobo County confirmed that 15 people including women and children, survived when a helicopter gunship targeted two commercial vehicles with strikes on Tuesday.

The two vehicles belonging to local traders, were carrying food supplies and passengers, including women and children between Walgak Payam of Akobo West and Akobo East when the gunship lunched the strike.

After the blast, Commissioner Puok Nyang Tutjiek said his team rushed to the scene but fortunately, there were no casualties.

“It was Tuesday when we heard the sound of gunship bombing in the outskirts of Akobo town. When we reached into the scene, we found two vehicles coming from Akobo West were targeted,” he told Eye Radio.

“The helicopter gunship targeted the vehicle with its bombs but fortunately enough, there were no any casualties. The vehicle survived and then an everybody came unhurt. This is what happened.”

He said no further security concerns have been reported since the strike and reassured that calm has returned to the area. The county official added that the community has resumed normal activities as of Wednesday.

“The situation is calm. There is no any alarm this morning. The community have gone back to the normal business and we have not also had any situation that cause any alarm this morning,” he said.

Nyang stated that one was a pickup truck loaded with food, while the other transported traders and goods.

The incident followed the killing of more than 20 people in a midnight bombardment in Nasir County which the national government confirmed as targeting a local militia group.

The northeastern region of Upper Nile State has been experiencing intensified military clashes and bombardment since February when fighting erupted between armed youth and the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).