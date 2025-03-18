South Sudan peace deal ‘facing its most serious challenge’ since 2018: R-JMEC

The head of peace monitor R-JMEC told an African Union meeting on Tuesday that the revitalized agreement which ended South Sudan’s civil war, is facing its most serious challenge since its signing in 2018, and urged leaders to desist from escalatory actions and undertake constructive dialogue.

R-JMEC Interim Chairperson Maj Gen. George Aggrey said the South Sudanese leaders should speak with one voice and show commitment to not returning the country to war.

Gen. Aggrey stated that keeping the country at peace can be done through regular scheduled Presidency meetings and joint messaging.

Addressing the virtual African Union Peace and Security Council meeting on South Sudan this morning, Aggrey described the situation as concerning, adding that the peace deal is facing the most serious challenges since its signing in September 2018.

The peace observer said that although the Transitional Period was extended for another two years with elections scheduled for December 2026, the slow pace of its implementation has long been worrying.

Gen. Aggrey underscored that in January and February 2025, armed clashes involving forces belonging to the peace parties in Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal States were followed by clashes in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

These clashes, according to R-JMEC, were preceded by some contentious political decisions made in Juba by Presidential decree weakening the SPLM-IO, as well as arrest of senior politicians and members of its armed forces.

It recommended that the peace parties should cease all actions that further undermine trust and confidence in the peace process, and reactivate the functioning of the security mechanisms.

Fighting in parts of Upper Nile State has sparked concerns that the peace deal may collapse and the country may slide back to civil war although President Kiir has categorically stated that he will make sure the country remains at peace.

On March 16, more than 20 people including children were killed in an aerial bombing attack in Nasir, according to the commissioner.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in a statement to Eye Radio that its hospital in Ulang had received three patients, two of which died upon arrival due to severe burns from the bombing.

In a press conference held in Juba on March 17, 2025, the national Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Services, Michael Makuei said that the SSPDF had carried out a bombing in Nasir.

The major incident follows violent clashes erupted in Nasir between SSPDF and armed youths, who overran a military base and later killed a commander and a UN staff on 4th March 2025.

