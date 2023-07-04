Agency donates learning tools to Rejaf school for blind

A community welfare organization on Monday handed over user-friendly learning tools to the Rajaf Educational Center for the Blind for the dissemination of information on reproductive health and gender-based violence to the visually impaired.

The items donated by Resilience Organization include braille photocopiers and multimedia tools.

A Braille printer prints Braille documents from a computer and is used by visually impaired persons, or anyone producing Braille documents for the blind.

According to the organization, the braille photocopier will help the center transcribe and print materials for school use.

The multimedia kits will help in the delivery and access of audio and video messages to create awareness among those with hearing and visual impairment.

The packages contain different messages on reproductive health, GBV, and prevention against other sexually transmitted diseases like HIV.

“The school had never had braille embosser. This has been making their work very difficult and they have been doing triple work,” said Kevin Abalo John is the Executive Director of the organization.

“But with the braille embosser, it is much easier for them. Today, most of the textbooks are going to be an easier transcript.”

“Secondly what we have handed to the school administration is some of the sexual reproductive health, comprehensive sexuality, and gender-based violence messages that are transcribed from a normal text to a braille.”

For his part, the head teacher of Rejaf Educational Center for the Brind welcomed the donation.

Levi Sunday Clement said the items will ease their work, especially with the production of many copies of braille texts for learners and teachers.

“It is going to facilitate the school activities in terms of transcribing the textbooks from print into braille also if we get any information which is very important for us,” he said.

“We can transcribe it also to be accessible for both sides, teachers and pupils.”

“You have seen me writing, this is Perkin Braille it is manual, so it is very hard for us to transcribe. So, the braille embosser is going to help us in production.”

