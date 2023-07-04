Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition

The wife of one of the Nakasongola church pastors said the house of worship was torn down in the morning after security officers threw them out with their belongings.

In an interview with a reporter, the woman who declined to reveal her real name condemned the church demolition.

“A church of God was demolished. How can a person demolish the church of God? Why do our people like bad things?” she asked.

The church was reportedly destroyed on Tuesday morning – three days after the occupants were served with an eviction notice from the government.

“They were given orders, so they came and took all our things out, and demolished the church. We have about forty people buried there a pastor was buried,” she said.

On July 4, gunshots were heard at the scene of the Nakasongola Church land which is contested by the national parliament administration and the heirs to the church.

The National Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin confirmed that security officers fired in the air near the parliament premise to disperse civilians protesting the demolition of a disputed land hosting a church.

Justin said there was no casualty in the shooting.

Pictures shared online show a scene of panic as civilians run for cover after the short-lived gunfire.

The police official further said the church owners have rejected another place allocated to them by the government as compensation.

“I think the church owners were compensated with another place, but this morning, clashes broke out between the security and the residents,” Justin told Eye Radio.

However, the displaced woman refuted the police claim that the family have been given land elsewhere to relocate to.

