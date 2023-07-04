Police fired shots near parliament to disperse protestors – Gen. Justin

The National Police Spokesperson confirms that security officers fired in the air near the parliament premise to disperse civilians protesting the demolition of a disputed land hosting a church.

Major General Daniel Justin stated that the security force was deployed to enforce an order to evacuate residents of the church located behind the August House.

He said the shots were fired in the air by the security forces after the church owners resisted the evacuation order.

“It was in the west of parliament, where there is a dispute over a church. This morning, the security forces went to implement the order to evict the church owners from the place,” Justin told Eye Radio.

According to him, the security forces were sent to implement an order to evacuate the church from its residents behind the parliament.

“In light of that, clashes broke out between the security and the residents, as a result the soldiers opened fire on air to disperse the residents and now calm has returned to the area.”

According to General Justin, the security forces exchanged fire with some unknown elements.

“Until now, it has not yet been determined whether we clashed with the believers of the church or with other people. We will provide you with details at a later time.”

He said the church owners have rejected another place allocated to them by the government as compensation.

Major General Daniel added that the shooting stopped, and calm returned to the area.

The police official further said there are no causalities from the gunshots.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament Previous Post