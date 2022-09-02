7 feared dead as boat capsizes in flood waters in NBGs

Seven people are presumed dead after a boat capsized in floodwaters on Thursday in Aweil Center County of Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal State.

The state police spokesperson said the boat was ferrying 20 flood affected people from Majak Baai, Aweil North County to Marial Baai in Aweil West County when it overturned.

Captain Guot Guot Akol confirmed that 13 others, including a child were rescued during the incident.

“The boat was carrying people from effecting flood area and in the middle of the river the boat over turned it was carrying 20 people and up to now we are missing 7 people,” he said.

Captain Guot Akol said search for the missing persons is ongoing. He attributes the cause of the accident to overloading.

“The police is doing everything to make sure this people are in good condition and we are doubt that the boat was overloaded. This is the incident that happened yesterday.”

Similar incident of boat accident also occurred in July along the Nile, leaving four people dead and five others injured.

The boat, which was said to be overloaded, capsized along the Nile near Bor town on a night.

