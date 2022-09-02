2nd September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Author: BBC | Published: 47 mins ago

Prophet Kintu Dennis was allegedly seen in a widely circulating video beating some of the congregants. | Photo: BBC.

A self-styled Ugandan prophet has been charged with assault, common assault and trafficking in persons.

Prophet Kintu Dennis of Hoima Empowerment Church International was seen in a widely shared online video whipping members of his church.

Police arrested the 42-year-old on Wednesday this week along with four other members of the church following complaints about the video.

He’s recorded ordering church officials to go to the front of the church to be whipped or stop attending prayers and lose the privilege of handling his microphone.

All the while, the congregation watched as one by one the ushers received their beating and soft piano music played in the background.

Prophet Kintu told the investigators that he was only carrying out a demonstration of how Jesus treated those he found selling goods in church, a police statement said.

The authorities also allege that he was operating illegally.

A search carried out in his church found three sticks that police allege were being used to cane members of his congregation.

He had been remanded until 7 September.

Uganda has several evangelical churches operating throughout the country.

They are unregulated and many are run by self-appointed men and women of God.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Public invited to witness graduation of forces 1

Public invited to witness graduation of forces

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal 2

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal 4

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police 5

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Published 47 mins ago

7 feared dead as boat capsizes in flood waters in NBGs

Published 1 hour ago

S. Sudan MPs train ahead of regional parliamentary games

Published 2 hours ago

Israel gifts Juba Teaching Hospital new ICU facility

Published 2 hours ago

Truck driver killed, 3 vehicles burnt along Mundri road

Published 3 hours ago

Makuei blasts Troika over hesitancy to endorse govt extension

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.