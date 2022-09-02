2nd September 2022
S. Sudan MPs train ahead of regional parliamentary games

Published: 23 mins ago

South Sudan lawmakers' football team training at Dr. Biar Sports Complex ahead of the regional parliamentary games in Juba, December. | 1st September 2022. | Photo: Lou Nelson.

National lawmakers started training on Thursday ahead of the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games to be held in Juba in December.

South Sudan will host the 6th East African Inter-Parliamentary Games at the end of this year.

The regional games featuring football, netball, athletics and tug-of-war, Volleyball, basketball and darts were hosted by Tanzania last year.

South Sudan parliamentary teams are currently training for the games at the Dr. Biar Sport Complex.

The August House Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba has called the training members to prepare well enough for the competition.

Speaker Nunu was speaking addressing fellow MP players during the start of training sessions in Juba on Thursday.

“This is very exciting moment, because our dream of hosting East African Inter-Parliamentary Games it’s in South Sudan become a reality,” she said.

The EAC inter-parliamentary games are held annually and on a rotational mode in the partner states.

This is to promote close co-operation amongst themselves in culture and sports, with respect to the promotion and enhancement of diverse sports activities. among others.

“We supposed to host this game in 2018. This is challenge for us to make sure that we prepare our self to receive our guest to show our hospitality and our talent.”

“I know you’re going to do it very well depending on the training and preparation. I believed you will do it,” said Nunu.

 

2nd September 2022

