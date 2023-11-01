Retired Bishop Paride Taban dies at 87

Retired Bishop Paride Taban has died in Nairobi, Kenya, the Catholic Bishops and the Catholic Church in South Sudan and Sudan have announced Wednesday.

“The Catholic Church in South Sudan and Sudan would like to announce the return of our dear Bishop Paride Taban which occurred this afternoon 1st November 2023 in Nairobi. He has been unwell for sometime and the Good Shepherd called him on the the Solemnity of All the Saints,” the statement read.

The Bishops say the the news is sudden and the public will be updated with upcoming arrangements.

