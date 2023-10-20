21st October 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   275 criminal cases referred to Juba High Court

275 criminal cases referred to Juba High Court

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 12 hours ago

Judge's gavel in courtroom - (Photo: Courtesy).

The Public Attorney Office in Central Equatoria State has referred 275 major criminal cases including rape and killings to the High Court – setting the precedence for trial.

William Jada Tombe, the Head of Case Management Unit said the cases recorded between May and October, were filed after the office was established in May this year.

According to him, the purpose of establishing the unit is to record major crimes such as murder, rape, armed robbery, and drug abuse, and distribute these cases to prosecutors to find out who will represent the state before the court.

The legal practitioner said there are 284 suspects in jail over the 275 cases awaiting trial.

Among them, Mr. Tombe said there are 107 cases of rape, 75 armed robberies, 73 murders, 16 drug dealing cases and two cases of currency counterfeiting.

“Our role in the unit is to record major crimes such as murder, rape, armed robbery, and drug use and distribute them to prosecutors to find out who will represent the state before the court. In the last month 5 from May to October, we have referred 275 cases to court,” he said.

Mr Tombe spoke to Eye Radio during a day workshop for prosecutors, investigators and the head of police stations in Juba on Thursday.

The one-day workshop was organized by Women and Equity Advocacy Organizations with funding from the German Catholic Bishops’ Organisation for Development Cooperation.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya urges EAC pioneers to pay South Sudan, Burundi membership debts 1

Kenya urges EAC pioneers to pay South Sudan, Burundi membership debts

Published Sunday, October 15, 2023

“No, thank you!”: South Sudan rebuffs Kenya’s debts payment suggestion 2

“No, thank you!”: South Sudan rebuffs Kenya’s debts payment suggestion

Published Monday, October 16, 2023

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure 3

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure

Published Wednesday, October 18, 2023

El-Meriekh Bentiu beat Al-Salaam 1-0 to win South Sudan Cup 4

El-Meriekh Bentiu beat Al-Salaam 1-0 to win South Sudan Cup

Published Sunday, October 15, 2023

7 killed in tragic car crash at Juba road – police 5

7 killed in tragic car crash at Juba road – police

Published Sunday, October 15, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Triple-A launches new range of lubricants, petroleum products

Published 9 hours ago

20 die of malaria everyday in South Sudan – says official

Published 9 hours ago

EAC launches regional Press Council in Arusha, Tanzania

Published 9 hours ago

USAID holds exhibition to support agricultural industry in Lakes State

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two

Published 10 hours ago

Rights advocate urges lifting of restrictions on free speech

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st October 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!