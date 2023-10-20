275 criminal cases referred to Juba High Court

The Public Attorney Office in Central Equatoria State has referred 275 major criminal cases including rape and killings to the High Court – setting the precedence for trial.

William Jada Tombe, the Head of Case Management Unit said the cases recorded between May and October, were filed after the office was established in May this year.

According to him, the purpose of establishing the unit is to record major crimes such as murder, rape, armed robbery, and drug abuse, and distribute these cases to prosecutors to find out who will represent the state before the court.

The legal practitioner said there are 284 suspects in jail over the 275 cases awaiting trial.

Among them, Mr. Tombe said there are 107 cases of rape, 75 armed robberies, 73 murders, 16 drug dealing cases and two cases of currency counterfeiting.

“Our role in the unit is to record major crimes such as murder, rape, armed robbery, and drug use and distribute them to prosecutors to find out who will represent the state before the court. In the last month 5 from May to October, we have referred 275 cases to court,” he said.

Mr Tombe spoke to Eye Radio during a day workshop for prosecutors, investigators and the head of police stations in Juba on Thursday.

The one-day workshop was organized by Women and Equity Advocacy Organizations with funding from the German Catholic Bishops’ Organisation for Development Cooperation.

