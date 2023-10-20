Vital WES bridge crumbles leaving travelers stranded

A heavy downpour in Western Equatoria State on Thursday night washed away a lifeline bridge in Ibba County, interrupting road movements between several counties and Juba.

The Kuyongu bridge located along Ibba – Yambio crumbled under the weight of running water – cutting off movement on the road linking Juba Iba and Yambio.

A video captured at the scene and shared with Eye Radio shows residents and travelers stuck on both sides of the river due to rise in the water level and destruction of the bridge.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Commissioner of Ibba County confirmed that there was no movement between Ibba and Yambio on Friday.

“It is the only bridge, which is connecting Yambio and Ibba, Maridi and even it is connecting Juba. By losing that bridge, Yambio will be cutoff up to Juba,” Elisama Charles.

“It is the only bridge which is connecting all the western counties with Juba as well as the eastern counties even somebody cannot go from Ibba to Madebe and nobody is coming from Madebe to Ibba which is the payam under Juba.”

“There are some people who came yesterday from Madebe to attend funeral but this morning now it is impossible for them to go back, they don’t know what to do.”

According to Commissioner Elisama, the size of the stream has widened with the flood water making it difficult for travelers to cross.

He appeals to the state government and well-wishers to intervene and fix the bridge.

“Let me pass my message to the state government as well as our partners and well-wishers and those who love Ibba, they should come and see how they can support us because those in Madebe cannot come to Ibba and those who brought the people to the hospital in Ibba now there don’t know how to get food, they cannot go back because there is no way how to cross that river.”

In its weekly weather update, the IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center forecast Moderate rainfall ranging from 50-200 millimetres in South Sudan between 7 – 24 October.

