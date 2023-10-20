21st October 2023
Kenya’s Ruto signs bills to enable free healthcare for all citizens

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 hours ago

President William Ruto assents to a bill at State House on June 26, 2023 Image: | Photo: The Star

Kenyan president, William Ruto on Thursday signed into law several bills that would levy taxes on all citizens in return for free healthcare system in the country.

The bills assented into law after being passed in parliament, are Primary Healthcare Bill, Facility Improvement Financing Bill, and Social Health Insurance Bill that will replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

In a bid to attain Universal Health Coverage, President Ruto said all Kenyans will have to access affordable healthcare regardless of their social status, age or illness.

“At all Level 1, 2 and 3 dispensaries and health centres, every Kenyan will get treatment for free. The bill will be footed by the government through the Primary Health Care Fund,” said Ruto.

“Our national health journey has been long and sometimes painful. Most Kenyans have insisted that healthcare is the public service they want. Today, we have taken a significant step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage for all,” Ruto said, according to top selling newspaper, Nation.

The head of state said the new health laws will be funded through taxation of all Kenyans according to their monthly incomes, while those who are completely unable to pay will have their share footed by the government.

 

 

21st October 2023

