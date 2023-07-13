143 Aweil youth arrested as 4 nurses, 3 officers injured in gang fight

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State have arrested more than 140 teenagers after fighting at a hotel in Aweil that left several of them, nurses and police officers injured.

According to the State Police Spokesperson, a group of teenagers booked a hotel in Aweil town during the 12th Independence Day celebrations.

Captain Guot Guot Akol says while they were partying, another group attacked them using sticks and machetes.

“According to the report we received, they were attacked by another group and they injured themselves very seriously,

“So we rushed to the scene and we took the injured people to the hospital,” he said.

Captain Akol said the same attackers followed up the injured to Aweil Hospital where they beat up nurses who were attending to the wounded, injuring four of them.

“As soon as the injured people were attended to by the nurses, they stormed the hospital and beat up everyone that was in the hospital including the sick people and the nurses,

Those injured include three attackers, four nurses, three police officers, and a national security officer who was standing nearby the hotel.

Captain Guot Guot says the suspects include 62 females and 81 male teenagers.

“We deployed enough police officers and we also send four vehicles mounted and we managed to apprehend 62 female teenagers and 81 male teenagers who were fighting themselves, they are now under investigation,” he said.

