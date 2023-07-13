13th July 2023
Fighting over Bor fishing ground leaves one dead, two wounded

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 8 hours ago

Geographical location where the incident happened.

Police in Jonglei say one person was killed and two others injured after two sub-clans clashed over a fishing swamp in Bor County early this week.

According to the police, the Akuei and Anyier sub-clans fought on Monday over Pan-Athorbei in Baidit Payam of Bor County.

Both clans are claiming ownership of the strategic area that resulted in the fighting.

“On… the 10th of July 2023, in an area called Baidit Payam under Bor County, there are two clans of Akue and Anyier in a swimming area being used for fishing,

“They started fighting there among themselves which resulted in the killing of one of them and wounding of two others who are now in the hospital,” said Police Spokesperson Elia Kosta.

The Jonglei Police Commissioner told Eye Radio, the wounded have been admitted to a hospital.

 

