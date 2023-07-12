13th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Updated: Govt urged to rescue people suffering from ‘unknown’ disease

Updated: Govt urged to rescue people suffering from ‘unknown’ disease

Author: | Published: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Isaiah Adiqila, Koma community leader from Dajo Payam in Longechuk County and also the former Chief Whip of defunct Maiwut State - Credit: Eye Radio/Moses Awan.

Koma Community leader is appealing to the National Ministry of Health to rescue his people from a mysterious disease in Longechuk County, Upper Nile State.

Last month, a humanitarian aid worker supporting the health unit in Dajo Payam reported the death of at least 10 people due to an unknown disease in Longechuk County.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Isaiah Adiqila, a community leader in Dajo Payam says the number of death has increased to 20 people.

He appeals to the national government to rescue the situation.

“My appeals to our government in South Sudan through Eye Radio, especially to the National Ministry of Health need to visit Dago Payam because we have an airstrip there,” said Adiqila.

“We want the government to intervene and help people because there are no health facilities where people can be treated.”

“There is no intervention yet from the government since the outbreak of the mysterious disease. There is access to neighbouring Ethiopia and Maban County in this rainy season.”

Adiqila, also the former Chief Whip of the defunct Maiwut State says many people are suffering from the unknown disease.

He told Eye Radio that he had to travel to neighbouring Maban County to report the disease as the Dajo Payam lacks a communication network.

But could not provide the number as he said some of the sufferers are staying at home due to the lack of health facilities.

Adiqila says the ailing persons have symptoms including throat ache, skin and eye rashes.

“There is an outbreak of a disease in Dajo and it killed many people and others are suffering,” said Adiqila.

“The disease starts with an infection in the throat you cannot eat or drink anything it caused eye and skin rashes.”

“There is no medicine in the area so I came to Maban to report the diseases the number is big, twenty people died when I was there.”

“There is no hospital and there is no way for the community to have access to a health facility the infected people are just at home I left the area, so I do not know if the number increased.”

Last week, the National Ministry of Health confirmed it received seven samples of the cases, but since then the results have not been made public.

EDITORS’ NOTE: This news story has been edited to correct the error in the previous piece, in which Eye Radio cited a community leader and mistakenly referred to the unknown disease as hemorrhagic fever before the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) concluded the investigation after the sample was flown to Juba for testing.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators 1

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan 2

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 3

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon 4

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 5

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Another boat with relief food destroyed by fire in Jonglei

Published 7 hours ago

Fighting over Bor fishing ground leaves one dead, two wounded

Published 8 hours ago

143 Aweil youth arrested as 4 nurses, 3 officers injured in gang fight

Published 9 hours ago

Updated: Govt urged to rescue people suffering from ‘unknown’ disease

Published Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Sudan’s rival armies slap with UK sanction

Published Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Kenya police investigating killing of S. Sudanese varsity student – AMB Ajongo

Published Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!