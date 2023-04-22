14 killed while fishing in Tonj East County

The authorities in Warrap State say at least 14 people have been killed during an attack on fishermen in Tonj East County this week.

The state Information Minister William Wol Mayom said gunmen suspected to be from Lakes State opened fire on a group of civilians fishing in Awak stream on Wednesday.

Wol said the bodies of the victims – including women and children – were recovered floating in the river the following day.

He says only one person survived the attack with bullet wounds.

The state official blames the violence on the presence of firearms in the hands of civilians.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Kuajok, Wol said the two governors of Lakes and Warrap are coordinating action against the communal incidents at the border.

“The fishermen who were there including women and children were shot inside the river, so people came in the morning, and fourteen of them were confirmed dead – floating inside the water of Awak stream,” he said.

Lakes State Information Minister was not immediately reachable for comment on the incident.

The Warrap state official described the incident as tragic, adding that the two communities of Luanyjang in Tonj East and Pakam in Rumbek North share pastureland and water points during the dry season.

“It was a tragic incident, they were just searching for their livelihoods. The two communities are always grazing their cattle together during the dry season and are sharing the same resources.”

“However, they want to exploit the fact that there is no government presence in their camps, and therefore it has been tragic, also the presence of firearms in the hands of civilians has boosted their culture of killing themselves and raiding their cattle.”

Minister Wol also revealed that the two governments are planning to facilitate a peace and reconciliation conference among the border communities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army Previous Post